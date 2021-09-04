Patron (PAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,420.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,420.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

