PAXEX Trading Down 49% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $8,783.18 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.72 or 0.00953584 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000129 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.