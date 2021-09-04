PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0012

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $106,315.69 and $36.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

