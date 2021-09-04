Payden & Rygel Invests $20.14 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,136,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.12% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

