Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in FedEx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 243,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in FedEx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

