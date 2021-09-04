Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.3% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

