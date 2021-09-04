Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

