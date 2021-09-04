Payden & Rygel Sells 130,230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,230 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

