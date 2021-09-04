PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 5.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

