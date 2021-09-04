Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,376.61

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $27,376.61 and $9.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00186364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.56 or 0.07837027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,153.65 or 1.00203830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.38 or 0.00991736 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

