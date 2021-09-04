Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,892,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

