Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $249.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

