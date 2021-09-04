Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.