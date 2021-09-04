Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 200,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

