Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $257,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.