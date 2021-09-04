Peanut Market Cap Tops $3.17 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $553,684.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,782 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

