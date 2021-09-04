Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Price Hits $1.06

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using US dollars.

