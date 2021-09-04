Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $35.30 million and $740,599.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

