Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Pendle has a total market cap of $34.28 million and $801,605.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

