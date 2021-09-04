Penta Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Penta has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $48,895.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00801854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.