Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $28,131.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 23,315,327 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.