PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $2,222.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,117,473 coins and its circulating supply is 61,340,003 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

