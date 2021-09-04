PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 2,035,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

