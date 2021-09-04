Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.46 $21.68 million $0.54 10.11

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

