Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Head to Head Comparison

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 TORM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than TORM.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -364.72, meaning that its share price is 36,572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% TORM -10.78% -5.69% -2.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.56 $5.19 million $1.05 4.86 TORM $747.40 million 0.80 $88.11 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Summary

TORM beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

