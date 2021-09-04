Persistence (XPRT) Market Cap Reaches $374.27 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $9.45 or 0.00018835 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $374.27 million and $709,043.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 114,034,154 coins and its circulating supply is 39,604,640 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

