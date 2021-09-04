Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 741,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 207,837 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.