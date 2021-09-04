Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading hours on Friday. 20,834,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

