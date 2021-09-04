PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

