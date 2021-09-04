Phantasma Energy One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,219.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $14,219.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00157878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07810981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,797.93 or 0.99323961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.11 or 0.00989518 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 61,794,409 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.