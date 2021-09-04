Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $38.54 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $38.54 million and $442,984.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,361.41 or 1.00177309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001668 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.00615130 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.