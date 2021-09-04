Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

