Phoenixcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $184.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 88.9% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.02 or 1.00297454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.88 or 0.00944568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00500752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00345706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00076802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,133,787 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.