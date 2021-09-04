Phoneum Market Cap Tops $690,103.27 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $690,103.27 and approximately $4,908.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00801854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,065,262 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

