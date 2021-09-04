Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,700.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $13,700.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00746039 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,862,241 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

