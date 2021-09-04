PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $34.94 million and $54,191.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

