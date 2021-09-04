PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.37 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $156,370.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00799414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00172472 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,602,914 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.