Pigeoncoin Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $14,511.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005526 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

