PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.