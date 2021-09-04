PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07958402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,889.38 or 0.99943936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.22 or 0.00819799 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

