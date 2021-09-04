Pinkcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,515.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $5,515.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00504073 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.01022661 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,732,041 coins and its circulating supply is 430,471,605 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

