PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $934,711.92 and $2,143.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,365,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

