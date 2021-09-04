PIXEL Hits One Day Volume of $2,144.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 78.6% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $2,144.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.19 or 0.01422609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.05 or 0.00692221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.00400396 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

