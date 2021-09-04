Pizza Price Up 1.8% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.65 million and $235,605.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001987 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.21 or 0.01287990 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

