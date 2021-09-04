PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $303,387.57 and approximately $3,125.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00191522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.74 or 0.07852839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.91 or 1.00674682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.01001675 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.