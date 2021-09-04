Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Down 0.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 259,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 751,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

