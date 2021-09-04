PlatonCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,171.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $46.91 million and $100,171.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,952,818 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

