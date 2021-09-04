Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $165,084.07 and $19.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.