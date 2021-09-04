Playkey Price Tops $0.0148 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Playkey has a market cap of $257,931.43 and approximately $142,339.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00173991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

