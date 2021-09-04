PlotX Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, PlotX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $206,719.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.